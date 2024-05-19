Anurag Thakur holds ‘nukkad’ meets, cites development works

Our Correspondent

Una, May 18

Union Minister Anurag Thakur today addressed about a dozen ‘nukkad’ meetings as a part of his election campaign in the Chintpurni Assembly segment. Drawing comparison between Pakistan and the Congress party at a public meeting, he said while the neighbouring country was fighting for every single grain of food, the Congress party was struggling on every single seat during the Lok Sabha elections.

Thakur said the BJP was drawing massive public support during the election campaign and the party would win over 400 seats, adding that the Congress party would not cross even 40. Thakur listed the developmental works and public welfare schemes initiated during the Narendra Modi government’s ten-year rule. He said 13 trains were now running on the lone broad gauge line in the state, connecting people with Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, besides Chandigarh.

The union minister said AIIMS Bilaspur, satellite hospital of PGI Chandigarh at Una and Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una were some of the major developmental works initiated during the Modi government. He said the Mother and Child Hospital at Una had also been completed in a record time to provide healthcare facilities to expecting mothers and children. Thakur called upon the people to vote in favour of the BJP to ensure continuity of developmental works and make India the third largest economy globally.

#Anurag Thakur #Congress #Pakistan #Una