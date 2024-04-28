Anurag Thakur: India emerged powerful under Modi

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 27

India has emerged as a powerful nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, while addressing a meeting of the BJP’s Panna Pramukh here today. He added that it was due to the programmes and policies of the Narendra Modi government that “the lost glory and strength of India has been restored”.

Cong complaint to EC The Congress on Saturday complained to the Election Commission against Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his “outrageous” remarks made at a poll rally and alleged that it violated the model code of conduct

Thakur at a poll rally accused the Congress of working with a foreign hand to give people's property to Muslims instead of their children, a remark earlier made by the PM and the UP CM PTI

On women empowerment, Anurag said that the BJP always honoured women as was evident from the fact that “they were given 50 per cent reservation in panchayati raj Institutions in the state”. He added that the BJP had sent two women to the Rajya Sabha and fielded eight women in the 2022 Assembly elections.

He alleged that the Congress had failed to honour women during its 55 years’ regime in the country. He urged the gathering to inform people about the programmes and policies of the Central Government and encourage them to vote for the BJP.

