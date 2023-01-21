Anurag Thakur interacts with Hamirpur students

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 20

“It is knowledge that brings success in life not marks,” said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today while virtually interacting with students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dungri, and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Hamirpur.

He said students should not only focus on academics but also take part in extracurricular activities, which help in their overall development.

The minister said students should take exams with confidence and try to do their best. They should not get disheartened with failure, but learn from it and get ready for the next attempt. There was no shortcut to success and only sincere efforts bring success and happiness in life, he added.

Anurag advised students to attend the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27.

#anurag thakur #Hamirpur