Anurag Thakur interacts with Hamirpur students

Hamirpur, January 20
“It is knowledge that brings success in life not marks,” said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today while virtually interacting with students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dungri, and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Hamirpur.
He said students should not only focus on academics but also take part in extracurricular activities, which help in their overall development.
The minister said students should take exams with confidence and try to do their best. They should not get disheartened with failure, but learn from it and get ready for the next attempt. There was no shortcut to success and only sincere efforts bring success and happiness in life, he added.
Anurag advised students to attend the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...