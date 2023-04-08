Anurag Thakur: Rs 1,000 crore sanctioned for Bilaspur rail line

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 7

The Central Government has sanctioned over Rs 1,000 crore to speed up the work on the Bhanupali-Bilaspur railway line. This is the highest sanction of funds for any hill state, said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, while addressing a gathering in the Naina Devi constituency in Bilaspur district today.

Earlier, Anurag reviewed the progress of the work on the Kiratpur-Manali highway widening project. He visited the first tunnel of the highway at Kainchi Mode. He said that the distance between Bilaspur and Chandigarh would reduce by 33 km when the highway becomes operational next month.

He said that the Govind Sagar lake on the route would be an additional attraction for tourists. He added that Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, would inaugurate the four-lane highway on May 15.

Anurag, while addressing BJP workers of the Naina Devi constituency, said that the Central Government had carried out development in the region and two major projects (railway line and four-lane highway) would improve the economy of local people.