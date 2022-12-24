Anurag Thakur: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu infected with Covid, has Rahul Gandhi got tested?

PTI

New Delhi, December 23

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today sought to know whether Rahul Gandhi had got himself tested for Covid as CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who had walked “arm-in-arm” with him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, was infected.

He sought to know whether other participants of the yatra had got the Covid tests done. “Will the Congress not adhere to the Covid protocol? Is one family or one party above the Covid protocol,” he asked.

Anurag said Congress leaders would be held responsible if there was a fresh Covid wave in the country. “Have they decided to continue spreading misinformation about Covid, as they did about the vaccines,” he added.

Sukhu got infected on December 19, three days after taking part in the yatra.

#anurag thakur #rahul gandhi #sukhvinder singh sukhu