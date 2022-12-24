Anurag Thakur: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu infected with Covid, has Rahul Gandhi got tested?

New Delhi, December 23
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today sought to know whether Rahul Gandhi had got himself tested for Covid as CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who had walked “arm-in-arm” with him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, was infected.
He sought to know whether other participants of the yatra had got the Covid tests done. “Will the Congress not adhere to the Covid protocol? Is one family or one party above the Covid protocol,” he asked.
Anurag said Congress leaders would be held responsible if there was a fresh Covid wave in the country. “Have they decided to continue spreading misinformation about Covid, as they did about the vaccines,” he added.
Sukhu got infected on December 19, three days after taking part in the yatra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...