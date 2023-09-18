Anurag Thakur terms INDIA an alliance of ‘opportunists’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 17

Targeting INDIA alliance and Congress during an event organised to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday in Shimla, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur has dubbed “INDIA as an alliance of opportunism which is working collectively only to harm Sanatan.”

Thakur was speaking during the event organised by BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha and BJP Yuva Morcha and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Thakur said, “INDIA alliance and Congress not only want to harm Sanatan but they neither have any ideology nor vision to take the nation forward. When conflict would arise in the alliance, the outcome of that will be there for everyone to see.”

On a recent incident regarding a woman being tortured and paraded by her in-laws in Hamirpur district, Anurag said, “It is unfortunate and shameful that such incidents are taking place at Chief Minister’s home district. Such atrocities against a woman are condemnable. In Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan, several cases of rape are reported every day, but nobody raises voice against these. The Congress has only played politics regarding Manipur incident. The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and the Chief Minister should pay attention to his area. The situation in all Congress-ruled states in no different.”

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, MP Suresh Kashyap, MLA Balbir Verma and Suresh Bhardwaj, among other leaders of the BJP, were present on the occasion.

Later, Anurag Thakur participated in an event via virtual mode from Gaiety Theatre where Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ?13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana (scheme) for traditional artisans and craftsmen and inaugurated the Rs 5,400-crore first phase of state-of-the art India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC)-‘Yashobhoomi’.

