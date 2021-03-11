Anurag Thakur's visit to Chamba a flop show: DCC chief

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 15

Terming the recent visit of Union minister Anurag Thakur to Chamba a flop show, District Congress Committee (DCC) president Neeraj Nayar said even after misusing government machinery, local MLA Pawan Nayyar could not mobilise the crowd for the minister’s public meeting in the town.

Addressing a press conference here today, Nayar said it showed that the public was disillusioned with the BJP government in view of the rising inflation and unemployment, besides various other burning issues.

He said from the historic Chowgan, Thakur had announced about 50 gyms and 5 sports centres in the district, which seemed like an election stunt because even before this, many ministers had made such announcements.

Nayar said it would have been better if some useful scheme was announced to provide jobs to the youths of the remote district.

He said Anurag had claimed that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College (PJNGMC) was a gift of the BJP.

Everybody knew that the medical colleges were opened in Hamirpur, Nahan and Chamba by then Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad during the UPA regime and former CM Virbhadra Singh had contributed significantly to it. Nayar stated that there was no radiologist to run CT Scan and MRI machines, besides there was a huge shortage of specialist doctors.

He added that Thakur had stated that Chamba had got the status of aspirational district due to PM Narendra Modi, but the district had not got any benefit till today.

Since the Assembly elections were going to be held by the end of this year, the Congress had planned its campaign in a big way.