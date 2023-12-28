Anurag thanks Shekhawat for irrigation schemes

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 27

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday thanked Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for sanctioning Rs 141.76 crore for irrigation schemes for the state.

Thakur met Shekhawat in New Delhi today and thanked him for sanctioning 14 small irrigation projects worth Rs 141.7 crore, as well as sanctioning Rs 221.7 crore for hydrology projects.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always considered Himachal as his second home and sanctioning these irrigation projects for the state will go a long way in protecting the interests of the farmers,” he said.

“It is in the larger interest of the state that flood management and channelisation of rivers be undertaken to avert the damage caused by heavy rains and floods,” he added, noting that the channelisation of the Swan in Una during the BJP regime prevented huge losses.

He said efforts have been made to protect the state’s interest and get maximum benefits from the Centre and that these efforts would continue in the future.

