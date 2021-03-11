Anurag urged to get tunnel work expedited

Chamba, May 12
The Chamba Jan Hit Sangathan has urged the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur to materialize the dreams of his father, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, who has special attachment with Chamba district. Thakur is visiting Chamba on May 13.
In a press note issued today, Sangathan convener Shadi Lal Sharma and president Kishore Baroo said these were the efforts of Dhumal who got the construction of tunnels beneath Jot Pass from Chowari to Chamba and beneath snow-capped Saach Pass linking Pangi tribal valley on the Draman-Chamba-Pangi National Highway approved in principal from Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari.
Sangathan office-bearers said that if these tunnels were constructed on priority, it would help providing all-weather connectivity to the entire district of Chamba.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-year high
Soars to 7.79 per cent in April from 6.95 per cent in March ...
Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far
5 constables, 2 head constables, Class IV worker involved
US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she is sure Presi...
CBI dismisses its 4 SIs for fake raid in Chandigarh
Demanded Rs 25 lakh from owners of IT firm