Anurag urged to get tunnel work expedited

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 12

The Chamba Jan Hit Sangathan has urged the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur to materialize the dreams of his father, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, who has special attachment with Chamba district. Thakur is visiting Chamba on May 13.

In a press note issued today, Sangathan convener Shadi Lal Sharma and president Kishore Baroo said these were the efforts of Dhumal who got the construction of tunnels beneath Jot Pass from Chowari to Chamba and beneath snow-capped Saach Pass linking Pangi tribal valley on the Draman-Chamba-Pangi National Highway approved in principal from Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari.

Sangathan office-bearers said that if these tunnels were constructed on priority, it would help providing all-weather connectivity to the entire district of Chamba.