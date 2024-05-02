Anurag’s claim on Hamirpur medical college misleading: CM

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 1

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that Anurag Thakur, BJP candidate from the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, was misleading people on the setting up of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in the district.

Sukhu, while interacting with mediapersons at Sera village in the Nadaun Assembly constituency, said that Ghulam Nabi Azad, the then Union Health Minister in the UPA government, had announced a medical college for Hamirpur. He added that Anurag had claimed repeatedly in his public meetings that the Union Government led by Narendra Modi had set up the medical college.

He added, “The UPA government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had announced three medical colleges at Nahan, Chamba and Hamirpur with a budgetary provision of over Rs 186 crore for each. Anurag is trying to gain political mileage by misleading people on the medical college issue.”

On Anand Sharma’s candidature from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat, Sukhu said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi could contest from Varanasi, the former parliamentarian could also contest from Kangra. He added that Anand Sharma belongs to Shimla and had represented Himachal in the Rajya Sabha for four terms.

He said that Anand Sharma was an experienced politician and his presence in the Lok Sabha would be of great help to the state. He added that the BJP had indulged in horse trading to destabilise the state government.

Sukhu said that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was opposed to the old pension scheme for government employees, Rs 1,500 per month to women and a hike in the wages of MGNREGA workers.

He added that Jai Ram Thakur and the BJP were now exposed and people had decided to defeat the party in the forthcoming elections. Earlier, the Chief Minister inducted a number of BJP workers into the Congress fold.

