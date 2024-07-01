Anurag’s influence rising, Thakur feeling insecure: Chauhan

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 30

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is feeling insecure in the BJP due to rising influence of Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur, said Naresh Chauhan, Media Adviser to Chief Minister, while addressing mediapersons here Friday.

Chauhan said that Jai Ram was yet to accept that he was no more a Chief Minister. He should adjust to the political scenario in the state. He added that the ‘Operation Lotus’ was the brainchild of Jai Ram that he tried with BJP national president JP Nadda but failed due to political wisdom of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu.

He said that some six MLAs of the Congress left party and joined the BJP to achieve their selfish interests. Four of them were defeated in Assembly byelection which spoiled their political career.

Rajinder Rana, who was MLA from Sujanpur, was kingpin of the political conspiracy to topple the government but people of Sujanpur have taught him a lesson that he would never forget, he said.

Chauhan said that three independent MLAs, who resigned to join the BJP, had not only betrayed Chief Minister but also people of their respective constituencies. He said that Ashish Sharma, BJP candidate, had committed a blunder by resigning from Vidhan Sabha as there was no need to do so. The BJP candidate is now facing questions form voters why he had resigned. He said that Ashish Sharma was in politics just for his business.

He added that the Chief Minister had sanctioned development works of over Rs 150 crore for the constituency and allegation of ignoring Hamirpur were baseless.

Chauhan said that people of the district had made up their mind to support the Chief Minister and vote for Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma, adding that Congress candidate is an honest and humble person, who is continuously serving people of the constituency despite losing in 2022.

#Anurag Thakur #BJP #Hamirpur #Jai Ram Thakur