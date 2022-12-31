AP Singh promoted as ADGP

Shimla, December 30
Anand Pratap Singh, IPS 1997-batch Inspector General of Police, Communication and Technical Services, Himachal Pradesh, has been promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP). He will also serve as Adviser (Security), HP at New Delhi.
