Supreme Court Judge interacts with HP High Court Bar Association members

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, June 27

A Supreme Court Judge, Justice Sanjay Karol, visited the HP High Court Bar Association office here yesterday. President of the Bar Association Daleep Singh Kaith welcomed Justice Karol and highlighted his contribution to the state.

Justice Karol shared his experience with the members of the Bar. He advised young members of the Bar to work hard. Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan, Chairman, Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh, Lovneesh Kanwar, Senior Advocates and members of the Bar Association were present on the occasion.

Justice Karol belongs to Garli village in Dehra Gopipur tehsil of Kangra district. He had obtained a degree in law from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, and enrolled as an advocate in 1986.

#Shimla #Supreme Court