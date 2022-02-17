APG varsity to resume classes today

APG University, Shimla, will start graduate and post-graduate classes from February 17. A spokesperson said the classes had run in online mode over the past two years. Now, all facilities would be open but students would have to follow Covid protocol issued by the government.
Financial Literacy Week
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is organising Financial Literacy Week in Himachal from February 14 to 18. This year, the theme of the week is ‘Choose digital with security’. The RBI has been organising this week from the past six years.
Vocational teachers thank CM
The Vocational Teachers Federation has thanked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for constituting a committee to make a regular policy for vocational teachers employed on outsource basis in the state. The teachers were doing their best to prepare students for industries, the federation said.
