Apologise to people for ‘imposing’ byelections, Dy CM tells BJP leaders

Una, June 26

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today held the BJP responsible for “needlessly imposing by-elections on nine Assembly seats in the state.” In a press release issued here, he said this reiterates the BJP’s designs of sabotaging the working of democratically elected governments and attempting to grab power by any means possible.

Reacting to BJP spokesman Randhir Sharma’s remarks that the resignations of Independent MLAs should have been accepted earlier so that the by-elections on all nine seats could have been held together, Agnihotri said accepting resignations was the prerogative of the Speaker and no one else had the right to comment on it.

The Congress leader said the reason for the Independent MLAs tendering in their resignations was unclear. The three MLAs had been given the mandate by their electors to represent them in the Assembly for a full five year term. If they were not happy with the working of the Congress government, they should have expressed resentment or should have sided with the BJP, he said, adding that the reason why they resigned, proved that they were hand in glove with the BJP in attempting to topple the Congress government.

Agnihotri said the voters had rejected the BJP in the six Assembly by-elections and the Congress’ share of votes had increased by 15 per cent as compared to the Assembly elections. He said the BJP leaders should know the voter percentage of the BJP had declined as compared to the 2022 elections. He said the BJP leaders should seek a public apology for imposing by-elections on the people as part of their failed conspiracy to oust the Congress government.

The Deputy CM said the BJP candidates would face certain defeat in the three by-elections, adding that the Congress government was already stable and would be more comfortable after these by-elections. He said they had allocated Rs 600 crore for start-ups, the promise of Rs 1,500 per month to the state’s women and revival of the Old Pension Scheme have been fulfilled too, he said.

