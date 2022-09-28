App to monitor poll expenses in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 27

The Kangra administration today launched e-Katch (Kangra Administrative Tracking Election) app for monitoring the expenditure of political parties and candidates in the Assembly elections in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, while addressing mediapersons here, said the app would simplify expenditure monitoring and ensure timely online reporting of each day’s expenditure of the candidates.

Kangra was the first district where the e-Katch app would be used in the elections, he said. “All expenditure monitoring teams would get the facility to send daily reports online through the app. Earlier, the teams had to submit the reports themselves to the returning officer. Now, the team could send on-the-spot details of vehicle checking and reports of the confiscated goods,” he added.

The progress of the work done by teams could also be easily assessed through the app. The daily report would be available to the election observer, district election officer and the accounts team.

Jindal said to ensure free and fair poll, the Election Commission of India has launched the mobile app C-Vigil. Through this app, people would be able to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct. He said grievances received through C Vigil app would be redressed within 100 minutes.