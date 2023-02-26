Apple farming best biz for Chamba locals: Expert

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 25

A sum of Rs 28.40 crore is being spent on an action plan to boost apple plantation in the district under the HP Horticulture Development Project.

Under the project, 33 groups (clusters) have been selected and a target of bringing 1,500 hectares of land under the irrigation system has been fixed, the work for which is going on a war footing.

Giving this information here today, Deputy Director, Horticulture, Dr Rajeev Chandra said a target of planting 30,000 saplings of apple in the district had been fixed this year. In the first lot, 17,000 saplings were being distributed, he added.

Dr Chandra said the project was being run with the help of a bank for the overall development of farmers and orchardists collectively. He said the main objective of the project was to provide free irrigation to the farmers of the group and develop various items of horticulture.

“In order to take full advantage of the climate of the district, which is suitable for various types of agriculture and horticulture activities, the state government is promoting all activities related to it. Apple production is also one such activity for which the work is being done on a large-scale, thereby making people self-employed for living a happy life,” he added.