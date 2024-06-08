Apple freight charges to be decided on kg/km basis: Negi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 7

With apple harvesting season round the corner, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi today said freight charges for transportation of apple will be fixed on kilogram and kilometre basis. As of now, the freight is charged on per box basis. The fruit growers have been demanding fixing of the freight on kilogram and per kilometre basis, especially after the introduction of universal cartons from this year.

“It’s announced every year but the transporters charge freight on the basis of the boxes. Now that apple will be transported in universal cartons, which will have around 20 kg apple, the freight should be charged on the basis of weight, not the number of boxes otherwise the growers will sustain losses,” said Lokender Bisht, president of the Progressive Growers Association (PGA). He further said the minister and administration should hold a meeting with transporters to ensure they charge the freight on the per kg and km basis.

In the meeting to review the preparedness for the apple season, Negi also gave directions to Shimla district administration to ensure availability of trucks and pickup vehicles for the transportation of fruit boxes. He directed the officials to set up a main control room at Fagu, and asked the Police department to ensure traffic management and maintenance of law and order during apple season.

