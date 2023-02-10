Apple growers seek cold storage facility

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 9

Apple growers have demanded setting up of a controlled atmosphere cold store facility for apple and other fruits in the district.

Seraj and Karsog valleys are key belts in the district, where people are involved in apple cultivation. Every year around 45 lakh apple boxes are produced. But, the district does not have a CA cold store facility.

Ravinder Singh Sisodia, an apple orchardist of Seraj, said there was an urgent need to set up a CA cold store in Seraj valley to facilitate the growers.

Khem Singh, another apple grower, said, “In peak harvesting season, there is a glut of apple yield. As a result, prices of the produce fall drastically and orchardists fail to get good price for their crop.”

“If cold store facility is available in the district, apple growers of the valley will be able to save their produce and sell it in time of need,” he said.

The orchardist said the government should work in this direction as it will immensely benefit apple growers.