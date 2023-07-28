Apple growers stare at one of the worst seasons ever

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, July 27

This apple season seems set to go down as one of the worst seasons ever, thanks to the continuing wet conditions since mid-March. While the excess pre-monsoon rains (from mid-March to June) reduced the crop estimate by 40 to 50 per cent as compared to the last year, the heavy and incessant monsoon rains have brought on fungal diseases like scab and premature leaf fall to aggravate the already dismal situation.

Premature leaf fall The premature leaf fall has started in most orchards. Due to this, the fruit will have neither colour nor proper size.

There will be a sharp drop in the production of quality apple this year, said Prashant Sehta, secretary of the Young and United Growers Association.

The growers were trying to control these diseases with more frequent sprays than normal but it was not helping, Sehta further said.

“The prevailing weather conditions and the fungal diseases will adversely affect both quality and quantity of the fruit,” said Sunita Chandel, HOD, Plants Pathology, University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. Chandel said the university had received reports of several fungal diseases from several places in the major apple growing districts of Shimla, Kullu and Kinnaur.

“Scab has been reported from a few orchards from these districts. The problem of premature leaf fall seems widespread. We have been issuing advisories to the growers regarding sprays to help them contain these diseases,” she said. The growers, however, seem resigned to having one of the worst seasons, if not the worst ever this year. “Premature leaf fall has started in most orchards almost everywhere due to alternaria and marssonina. Due to premature leaf fall, the fruit will have neither colour nor proper size. There will be a sharp drop in the production of quality apple this year,” said Prashant Sehta, secretary of the Young and United Growers Association.

Sehta further said that growers were trying to control these diseases with more frequent sprays than normal but it was not helping. “The premature leaf fall will not only hit the quality and yield this year but it will have adverse impact next year as well. Growers are trying hard to contain leaf fall but without much success,” he said.

Rajinder Chauhan, a grower from Kotkhai, says few growers would be able to recover even their cost this year. “Much of the crop was damaged due to excessive rains ahead of monsoon. And now diseases are spreading like wild fire. We have never had a year like this,” he said.

#Monsoon #Shimla