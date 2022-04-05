Apple orchards in full bloom in Himachal's Kullu district, good yield expected

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 4

Apple orchards are in full bloom in Kullu-Manali these days and orchardists are expecting a good crop this year if the weather remains favourable in the next few days too.

Apple growers of Kullu district in the lower region said the flowering was in the final stage, while in the middle areas, the trees were in full bloom.

In higher reaches, flowering is in the pink bud stage, which needs favourable weather conditions in the next few days for better setting of crop.

Khushal Rathore, an apple grower of Kullu, said, “These days, apple orchards are in full bloom. The trees need favourable weather condition in the next few days for better setting of crop. At present, the weather is quite favourable for better pollination in the region. I am hopeful of a good yield this year if the weather remains this way in the next few days.”

Manu Sharma, an orchardist at Manali, said, “At present, flowering is in the pink bud stage in my apple orchard. The weather is favourable for apple orchards in Manali and I am expecting good production this year.”

Subject Matter Specialist of Horticulture Department at Kullu Uttam Prashar said, “There is better setting of crop in apple orchards in the lower region of Kullu, while in the middle and higher regions, it will take some days for the setting of the crop.”

He advised apple growers to do mulching in their apple orchards to maintain moisture and install boxes of bees in the orchards for better pollination.

“At present, the weather is favourable for better setting of apple in orchards in Kullu district. However, the final observations about the setting of crop would be made after the end of flowering season in apple orchards in the district. In Kullu, around 24,000 hectares was covered under apple cultivation, which is the sole source of livelihood for area residents,” he said.

Favourable weather needed for a few days

