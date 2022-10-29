Himachal apple produce crosses 4 crore box mark

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, October 28

The state has produced over four crore apple boxes this season. It’s only the second time the state has crossed the four-crore mark. The production had gone beyond four crore boxes for the first time in 2010 when the state had produced 8,92,112 MT, which translates into around 4.50 crore boxes.

“Around 3.60 crore apple boxes have been marketed in the mandis within and outside the state so far,” said Himachal Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board Managing Director Naresh Thakur. In addition to it, over 80,000 metric ton (which translates into around 40 lakh boxes of 20 kg each) have been procured by HPMC and Himfed and nearly 20-25 lakh boxes have been procured by CA stores.

“At the end of the season, we should reach around 4.25 crore boxes,” said Thakur. For all calculations, the Marketing Board and Department of Horticulture consider an average apple box of 20 kg.

It’s probably the first time the state has produced over 3 crore boxes in back-to-back years. Last year, the state had produced 6.11 lakh metric ton apple, which is just a shade above three crore boxes, despite adverse weather conditions. “I think the overall produce will remain more or less consistent now onwards, except in the case of some major weather intervention. The farming practices have improved, and the new varieties bear fruit every year unlike the older varieties that followed the alternate bearing pattern,” said Thakur.

The apple growers, though, are not too enthused with the steadily increasing production. Citing the continual slump in the market this year after August 15, the growers feel the successive governments haven’t created the required marketing structure to ensure remunerative prices to the growers when the production is above average.

“The growers will not gain much from increased production if the government can’t prevent market from crashing. Storing apple was one way to avoid glut in the market but this too has become risky now as the stored apple has to compete with cheap Iranian apple when it is taken out of the store,” said Harish Chauhan, convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch.

“The growers are doing their bit by increasing production and enhancing quality, but the government have failed to complement their efforts,” said Chauhan.

