Apple season approaching, Himachal Pradesh fruit mandi awaits renovation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 23

Even as the apple season is less than two months away, the government seems in two minds over the future of Bhattakuffar Fruit Mandi. The mandi was damaged in a landslide three years back, but not much has been done yet to restore it for safe trading. The rubble hasn’t been removed so far and the 15-20 arhtiyas run their business in a cramped space in a relatively safer portion of the yard.

“The work to remove debris will be started shortly as per the advice of IIT Mandi. Once the rubble is removed partially, we will request the IIT Mandi to visit the site and suggest further steps,” said Naresh Thakur, MD, Himachal Pradesh State Agriculture Marketing Board.

Arhtiyas are disappointed over the delay in the renovation of the market yard. “It’s been three years since the mandi was damaged, but not a stone has been removed. It shows there’s no clear plan for the mandi,” said NS Chaudhary, former president of the Bhattakuffar Fruit Mandi.

“It’s the first apple mandi of the state. It’s this mandi that gave growers the option to sell their produce within the state and its success led to the opening of several other mandis in the state. So, it’s sad to see how it’s being neglected,” he said.

Following the landslide, many arhtiyas have shifted to Parala Fruit Mandi and only 15-20 arhtiyas are left at the Bhattakuffar mandi. “There is enough space here to accommodate 15-20 arhtiyas. All we need is some space and marked area for unloading and loading of apple. The vegetable and fruit mandi has 54 bighas of land. The government can easily renovate and develop both these mandis,” he said.

Chaudhary further said that growers from upper Shimla, Aani and Karsog sell their produce in this mandi. “Despite space constraint and lack of other facilities, people still sell their produce in this mandi. During peak season, around 40,000 boxes per day are traded in this market. It’s because of the trust this mandi has built among growers over the years,” said Chaudhary.

“If the arhtiyas are not given even the basic facilities, they would have no option but to set up shops somewhere else,” he added.