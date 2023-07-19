Apple to be sold by weight: Jagat Singh Negi

Shimla, July 18
The state government has made all arrangements for the sale of apple by weight, said Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi here today.
The minister said strict action, including cancellation of licence, would be taken against arhtiyas found violating the rule. He added, “Keeping growers’ interests in mind, the government has taken the decision to shift to apple sale by weight.”
