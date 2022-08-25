Apple trading posts 66 pc hike in Solan district

Traders purchasing apples at Solan APMC. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 24

Apple trading has registered a 66 per cent rise in the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) in Solan district this year. As many as 17,57,956 boxes have been sold till now vis-à-vis 11,67,084 boxes sold last year.

Secretary, APMC, Solan, Dr Ravinder Sharma said both Solan and Parwanoo APMCs had been registered a steep increase in the sale of apple this season.

He said, “In Solan, 9,09,176 boxes have been sold as against 5,60,823 boxes sold last year while at Parwanoo 8,48,780 boxes sold as against 6,06,261 boxes sold last year.”

The price of apple has also registered a marginal increase this season. As against the price ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 3,500 per box fetched last year, apples were sold between Rs 500 to Rs 3,500 per box this year.

The apple trade, which registered a business worth Rs 130 crore in 2017, touched Rs 150 crore in 2021 and it is expected to increase further. A 10 per cent market fee is earned by the APMC annually from the apple trade.

With about 40 per cent of the apple season having been over, officials hoped the business would further pick up as premium apple from Kinnaur and higher reaches, which fetch higher price, would also be sold from here. The season lasts till November 15. In a bid to ensure timely payment, APMC officials have refused trading licence to 10 arhtyas whose name figured in FIRs registered by the Special Investigation Team of the state CID for not making payment to growers, said Sharma.

Apple growers, however, rued that despite a bumper crop this year, the size and colour were hit owing to the late onset of the rainy season. “Apple crop has suffered in size and colour despite a bumper harvest this year and a steep increase in the input cost has substantially reduced its gains,” said Rakesh Thakur, a grower from Theog.

He added that the input cost on a box had increased to Rs 750 to Rs 800 which includes grading, packaging as well as transportation. One had to wait for payment from 15 to 45 days and this added to the woes of growers.

Bumper crop harvested

Bumper crop harvested

#Agriculture #himachal apple #Parwanoo

