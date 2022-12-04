 Apple transportation through drones to become reality in tribal Kinnaur district of Himachal : The Tribune India

Apple transportation through drones to become reality in tribal Kinnaur district of Himachal

Successful trials of transportation of 20 kg apple boxes were done in Rohan Kanda village in Nichar block of Kinnaur recently

Apple transportation through drones to become reality in tribal Kinnaur district of Himachal

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Shimla, December 4

Apple growers in remote and inaccessible areas of the tribal Kinnaur district are in for a new revolution as transportation of apples through drone technology would soon become a reality.

Successful trials of transportation of 20 kg apple boxes were done in Rohan Kanda village in Nichar block of Kinnaur district and the boxes were transported for a distance of 12 km from an orchard to the main road in six minutes by the Vegrow apple procurement agency in collaboration with Skyeair.

The trial for lifting apple boxes was done to check the feasibility, battery and rotation time and assess the load lifted in one rotation in November and the cost aspect is being worked on now. “Our target is to lift about 200 kg in one go to make the transportation economical for the apple growers and we are hopeful that the fruitful model would be implemented by the next season,” said incharge of Vegrow, Dinesh Negi.

Financial feasibility is being chalked out and the administration would facilitate the company for getting the licence and other requirements but the deal is between the private company and the orchardists, said Deputy Commissioner Kinnaur, Abid Hussain Sadiq.

“There is no road connectivity to the twin villages of Rohan Kanda and Chota Kanda in Nichar block of Kinnaur and the apple boxes are carried on foot and a maximum of three boxes (90kg) are brought to the road in one trip. It takes over four hours for one round due to hilly terrain and a coolie (labourer) can take maximum of three rounds in a day,  said an apple grower from Nichar, Manoj Mehta, adding as the process is time consuming the freshness of the fruit is compromised and labour shortage is another problem.

Successful trial has rekindled hope of timely and safe transportation especially at time of early snow and talks are going on with the private company to fix the prices and efforts are afoot to made transportation of 200 kg of apple boxes at one time to reduce the cost, said Vice-Pradhan of Gram Panchayat Nichar, Jagdev.

The move would help in reducing the cost of transportation besides saving time as bringing apples from hilly terrain to the main road for loading in trucks is an expensive, time-consuming and tough task as these orchards are not connected by roads, he told PTI.

Apple is grown on 10,924 hectares in the district. The apple transportation from the lower areas of Kinnaur starts in August-end but the bulk of transportation takes place from October 15 to November 15.

This year, 40.83 lakh boxes were produced as compared to 24.33 lakh boxes in 2021 while the number of boxes was 36.64 lakh in 2020, 28.43 lakh in 2019 and 30.83 lakh in 2018. One box contains 20 kg of apple, officials in the Kinnaur horticulture department said.

The price for transporting five kg weight for one kilometre has been fixed at Rs 45 and for 10 Kg at Rs 55 by the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (HPSEDC) for government departments, said Managing Director of the corporation Mukesh Repaswal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also recently talked about the successful trail of apple transportation through drones during the "Mann Ki Baat" programme and said that delicious apples of Kinnaur would reach the market soon as they would be lifted through drones.

The Himachal Pradesh government had given consent to Drone Policy 2022 with the objective of propagating Drone-enabled technology for heralding economic prosperity and creating employment avenues in June this year. In the agriculture and horticulture sector, drones would be used to gather farm and crop specific data to assess farm productivity, assess crop damage, spray of fertilizers on crops and reduce misapplication of resources, officials maintained.

 

#Kinnaur #Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Indian-origin Canadian influencer and TikTok star Megha Thakur dies

2
Haryana

Gangster Ankit Rana who operated extortion rackets in Punjab and Haryana arrested

3
Himachal

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

4
Nation

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pak's new Army chief Asif Munir

5
Trending

Assam motor mechanic transforms Maruti Suzuki Swift into Lamborghini alike for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, planning Ferrari replica next

6
Punjab

Sixth Military Literature Festival begins in Chandigarh

7
Entertainment

Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani welcome baby girl 18 years after marriage, share pics

8
Nation

Actor Paresh Rawal booked by Kolkata Police for 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark

9
Punjab

Pilgrims irked over deplorable condition of Sachkhand Express

10
Punjab

Power woes to end in Punjab as Jharkhand coal mine begins operations after 7 years

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 30 per cent voter turnout recorded till 2.30 pm

Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm

The Kashmir Files row: 3 IFFI jurors back Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid

The Kashmir Files row: 3 IFFI jurors back Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid

In his speech at IFFI-2022, Lapid had said he was ‘disturbed...

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

The seized drugs are the spurious versions of leading brands...

Congress announces ‘Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra’ from January 26

Congress announces 'Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra' from January 26

The follow-up programme of Bharat Jodo Yatra will have yatra...

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...


Cities

View All

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Stretch of problems: Poor management to blame for jams from Amritsar Railway Station Road to Bhandari Bridge

Tangled Mess: Risking life, vendors operating under transformers in Amritsar

Amritsar MC asked to remove roadside encroachments

No trace of gangster who fled from court

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Spurious Drugs: No FIR yet, onus on Chandigarh drug authority, says PGI

Chandigarh-Zirakpur side of elevated road thrown open

Chandigarh: Triangular Mayoral polls on the cards

Main shooter of Bhupi Rana gang held at Barwala

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 30 per cent voter turnout recorded till 2.30 pm

After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack

MCD polls: Wholesale, retail markets in City to remain shut on Sunday

Delhi set for high-stakes civic elections today

Man shot dead by two assailants

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

District leaders make the cut as BJP rejigs state, central panels

Pilgrims irked over deplorable condition of Sachkhand Express

Grewal upset at exclusion of loyal workers

Kapurthala police bust interstate gang of robbers with arrest of 5

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

Dist logs lowest farm fires in 3 years as kharif season ends

Mobile repair shop owner held with 22 phones

23 file nomination papers for DBA poll

District sees no fresh Covid case

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

Jai Inder Kaur appointed BJP state vice-president

Truck with 250 cartons of liquor impounded in Fatehgarh Sahib

Property dealer booked for encroachment on govt land

Chupki college girls emerge volleyball champs