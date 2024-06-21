Apples on way, govt to ensure availability of 1.62 cr cartons

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 20

With the estimated apple production in Shimla district being pegged at 1.62 crore boxes, a meeting was organised here today to ensure proper transportation arrangements from July 15.

The review meeting on preparations for this year’s apple season was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap. “In Shimla district, the highest target of apple production is expected in the Kotkhai and Rohru areas. In view of this, all the Sub-Divisional Magistrates should start preparations for the apple season immediately,” he said.

The DC directed all SDMs to hold a meeting within a week with the unions concerned for the availability of trucks for apple transportation. “In case there is a need for additional trucks and Pickups during the apple season, their availability will be ensured from other states and districts. Apart from this, the availability of workers should also be discussed,” he said.

Kashyap said all SDM’s should also organise a meeting with the apple producers, truck and Pickup operator unions to determine the apple transportation charges. The transportation charges should be determined on the basis of kg and tonne so that there was no overcharging and the apple producers do not suffer any kind of loss, he said.

The administration has decided to set up the main control room at Fagu to monitor the movement of all vehicles during apple transportation along with the deployment of adequate staff in the control room, telephone, fax and CCTV camera.

The identity cards of drivers and cleaning staff of vehicles will be made in the main control room for which a registration fee of Rs 100 will be charged from vehicles with four tyres, Rs 250 from vehicles with six tyres and Rs 500 from vehicles with more than six tyres. Police personnel will be deployed in the main control room, who will check the identity cards and driving licences.

During the apple season, the HPMC will collect apples under MIS at 112 centres. Officials of the Public Works Department and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have been directed to take appropriate steps for the maintenance of roads and repair alternative routes so that there is no hindrance in transportation of the cultivated fruits.

The Agriculture Department will issue licences to apple commission agents so that there is no fraud with apple producers. In case any commission agent is found without a licence, strict action should be taken against him. The HP State Electricity Board has also been directed to provide uninterrupted power supply so that there is no inconvenience in packaging during the apple season.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said adequate police personnel would be deployed during the apple season so that traffic jams do not occur. “A route plan has been prepared for the apple season in the district so that there is no hindrance in the transportation,” he said.

The SP urged everyone to use vehicles with GPS and use digital payment mode so that no one is cheated and complete transparency is maintained.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla