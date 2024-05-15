‘Apply practices learnt during Singapore trip’

Shimla, May 14
Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar yesterday took feedback from teachers who were sent on an exposure trip to Singapore and asked them to implement their learnings in their schools.
“The best practices picked up during the Singapore exposure trip should be first implemented in the respective schools of the teachers on the trip. Then, these practices should be implemented at the cluster, block and district levels,” he said.
Kanwar instructed officials to make arrangements to monitor the work done by these teachers. “Also, a platform should be created where their work can be shared with other teachers,” he added, directing Education Department officials to document the best practices that could be implemented in the state.
“Teachers are role models for children. So, it is the responsibility of the teachers to live up to the trust of the children and maintain a personal rapport with them,” he said.
