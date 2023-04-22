Appointment of CPSes: Govt gets 3 weeks more to reply

Shimla, April 21

The HP High Court today granted three weeks more to the state government for filing its response to a petition challenging the appointment of six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSes).

A Division Bench comprising Justice Sandeep Sharma and Justice Virender Singh passed the order on a petition filed by Kalpana Devi, a resident of Mandi, claiming that no post of CPS exists as per the Constitution or under any statute or Act passed by Parliament. The court listed the matter for May 19.

The petitioner alleged that the six CPSes were appointed in violation of the provisions of the Constitution and their appointment was bad in the eyes of law. The appointments entailed burden on the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 10 crore annually.

The petitioner averred that as per the 91st Constitutional Amendment, the number of ministerial berths was capped at 15 per cent of the House strength. Hence, there are 12 ministers in the state, as the strength of the state Assembly is 68.

The petitioner claimed that the appointment of six CPSes was contrary to the Constitution. They had been appointed CPSes but are de facto ministers without being called so and enjoy all powers and facilities that of the ministers. — OC

‘Violation of constitution’

A Mandi woman contended in her petition that on January 8, 2023, the state government appointed six MLAs, namely Sanjay Awasthi (Arki), Sundar Singh (Kullu), Ram Kumar (Doon), Mohan Lal Brakta (Rohru), Ashish Butail (Palampur) and Kishori Lal (Baijnath) as Chief Parliamenatary Secretaries against the mandate of the Constitution.