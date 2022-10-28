Approach CEC for releasing DA, Himachal govt urged

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 27

The Himachal Pradesh Pensioners’ Welfare Association (HPPWA) has urged the state government to seek permission from the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for releasing two instalments of dearness allowance (DA) to its employees and pensioners immediately after the voting process.

HPPWA chief spokesperson PC Oberoi said here today that the Central Government announced DA for its employees and pensioners on January 1 and July 1 every year, which every state follows.

Oberoi said the Central Government had announced DA at the rate of three per cent from January 1, 2022, and four per cent from July 1, 2022, but the state government had not paid to its employees and pensioners even after lapse of 10 months.

