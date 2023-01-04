Shimla: Approach road to Chamiyana hospital gets forest clearance

Shimla, January 3
A major hurdle in making the Atal Super-Specialty Medical Institute operational at Chamiyana, on the outskirts of the city, has been removed. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has given the Stage-I clearance under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) for metalling and widening the approach road to the hospital.
Facilities to be made available
- 10 super-specialty departments like neurology, cardiology, nephrology, urology, endocrinology, plastic surgery and gastroenterology
- 50 ICUs and 280 normal beds having centralised supply of oxygen. Nine operation theatres and two cath laboratories
- Kidney transplant, urology procedures, laparoscopic surgery and lithotripsy services
"We have received the Stage-I clearance. The Stage-II approval is relatively less cumbersome and we are hoping to receive it soon," Medical Education Director Rajneesh Pathania said.
Around half of the 3-km approach road to the hospital is narrow and un-metalled. At certain points, the gradient of the mud road is very steep with dangerous curves. Without any railings or crash barriers, the road will become even more dangerous due to fog in the winter.
The previous BJP government had inaugurated the hospital, which was built at a cost of Rs 262 crore, in September last year. However, the hospital could not be made functional in the absence of a proper approach road and FCA clearance for widening it. The Public Works Department (PWD) will start the widening work after the final FCA approval.
Besides the approach road, the hospital is also facing the challenge of deploying manpower - healthcare staff as well as for other services like air conditioning, sewage treatment plant (STP), central heating, lifts, electricity, etc. There's a shortage of healthcare staff, particularly nursing and paramedical staff and no on-campus residential facility for them. The hospital will house 10 super-specialty departments, which will be shifted here from the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...