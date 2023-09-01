Approval granted to Chamba-Chowari tunnel DPR, says Pathania

Balkrishan Prashar
Dalhousie, August 31
The Himachal Government has accorded approval to the detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed Chamba-Chowari tunnel beneath Jot Pass, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said here today.
The Speaker said that the Chamba-Chuwari tunnel would provide a better opportunity to the Aspirational Chamba district and give it much-needed fillip in terms of development activities besides empowering people economically. Pathania said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state government had given priority to the Chamba-Chowari tunnel and to expand the tunnel network across the state.
Pathania told the tunnel in Chamba district, when completed, would reduce the distance of this mountainous district with the outer world.
“Possibilities of adventure and religious tourism, handicraft creations and organic agriculture and horticulture produce available in this region would get further boost”, Pathania said.
While expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, he said that it would be ensured that the construction works of the tunnel was completed during the tenure of the present Congress government.
The Speaker further said that in the forthcoming monsoon session of Vidhan Sabha, all members, rising above politics, should discuss development model of Himachal Pradesh, besides deliberating on the important issues related to environment protection rising above politics.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Art 370 hearing: Ready for J&K poll anytime, it's for EC to decide, Centre tells Supreme Court
But says can’t give exact timeframe on restoring statehood
Parliament special session from September 18 to 22
Buzz on ‘one nation, one election Bill’