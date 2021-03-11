Approval to 76 model wellness centres in state

Shimla, August 14
The Cabinet meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur yesterday, gave its nod to develop 76 Model Health Wellness Centres-Primary Health Centres by creating and filling of 152 posts of staff nurse and 76 posts of female health worker on a contract basis.
The Cabinet decided to increase the daily allowance of a sportsperson under the Youth Services and Sports Department from existing Rs 120 to Rs 240 within the state and from Rs 200 to Rs 400 per sportsperson outside the state.
The Cabinet also decided to open Patwar Circle, Spilo, in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district and create Patwar Circle, Shikroha, in Bilaspur to facilitate people of the areas. It gave its approval to create kanungo Circle, Kelodhar, in Mandi district.
The Cabinet decided to fill 10 posts of election kanungo in the State Election Department. It also decided to upgrade the Civil Hospital, Banjar in Kullu district, to 100-bedded Civil Hospital along with creation and filling of 35 posts of different categories.
