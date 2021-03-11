APS, Dagshai, celebrates 36th Founder's Day

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 1

Army Public School (APS), Dagshai, celebrated its 36th Founder’s Day today. Brig RS Rana, Commandant of 14 GTC, who is also the school chairman, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Brig Rana addressed young learners and said, “Many students from the school have excelled in defence forces and civil services. APS, Dagshai, is among the country’s best boarding schools”.

He also lauded the efforts of the principal and the teaching faculty.

Brig Rana said, “Education is a consequential phase in a child’s life and APS, Dagshai, is the right place for them. The school aims at grooming students for the NDA.” He also encouraged girls to try and clear the NDA exam.