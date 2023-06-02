APS, Dagshai, celebrates Founder’s Day

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 1

Army Public School (APS), Dagshai, celebrated its 37th Founder’s Day today. The day showcased the past, present and future of the country through a dance drama. The students put up an engrossing display for the parents to enjoy and cherish for years.

Brig RS Rana, Commandant, 14 GTC, Subathu, and Chairman, APS Dagshai, was the chief guest.

The school ensures an overall development of the child and plays an important role in grooming his future, Brig Rana said. He motivated the children to join defence forces and serve the nation.

As many as 300 students participated in the event which was an amalgamation of dance, music, and drama. The acts staged ranged from classical to traditional and contemporary dance, to India’s technological might and the development which was staged with the help of an English play. It portrayed how the country has developed after the independence with the green revolution, space programme, Gati Shakti mission and the G20 presidency of India being its key highlights.

The innovative and artistic creations of the students were also exhibited through an exhibition which provided an insight into the diverse talents and skills nurtured by the teachers.

Nehru House won the Cock House trophy for the session 2022-23 as it bagged the cross country trophy, co-curricular activities trophy and the Hindi calligraphy trophy. Mannat Verma was adjudged the student of the year while Tashika Chauhan received the award for scoring first position in class XII with 96.2 per cent marks.