Areas along roads excluded from purview of Himachal Pradesh TCP Act

Shimla, August 31

The Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today approved the recommendations of a Cabinet sub-committee headed by the Jal Shakti Minister for the exclusion of some areas from the purview of the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act, 1977.

The subcommittee had recommended the exclusion of areas beyond 50 metres from the edge of control width on either side of the four-lane highways, 30 metres from the edge of control width on either side of national highways and 10 metres from the edge of control width on either side of state highways/ major district roads. The proposed exclusion is likely to benefit and provide long-desired relief to the residents of 21 planning areas and 15 special areas in the state.

The Cabinet thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning a bulk drug pharma park for the state. It decided to fill the backlog of 98 posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officer in the ex-servicemen category in the Ayush Department on a contractual basis. As many as 68 of 98 posts would be filled through direct recruitment and the remaining on a batch-wise basis.

The Cabinet also decided to upgrade Saho in Chamba district to a sub-tehsil and open a patwar circle at Sapauri in Amb tehsil of Una district. It also approved the creation of the patwar circle Vehar Jaswan in Amb tehsil of Una district and the upgrade of Thaili Chakti in Nankhari tehsil of Shimla district to a sub-tehsil. It approved the opening and upgrade of schools and health institutions.

