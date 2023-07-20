Arhtiyas oppose apple sale by weight, threaten stir from today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 19

The arhtiyas have threatened to go on indefinite strike in the major fruit mandis in the state from tomorrow, throwing the apple season in complete turmoil.

“We have decided to go on indefinite strike from tomorrow onwards against the government’s decision to sell apple by weight in the mandis. We can’t be forced to sell apple by weight,” said Harish Thakur, president of the state arhtiyas association.

The arhtiyas took the decision after the administration and the APMC issued challans against several commission agents at Parala fruit mandi today, the largest fruit mandi in the state, for not selling the fruit by weight. The enraged arhtiyas stopped trading immediately and later decided to go on indefinite strike from tomorrow.

Following the demand of several apple growers’ associations, the government had decided to sell apple by weight instead of the number of boxes in the mandis of the state from this season. The government also capped the weight at 24 kg per box. “We had expressed our concern to the government several times during the meetings, but we decided to give it a try since the horticulture minister wanted it. We have tried, but it’s not possible due to the shortage of space in mandis,” said Thakur.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, however, said the decision to sell by weight was taken after consultation with all stakeholders. “A few days back the arhtiyas sold apple by weight in front of me at Parala fruit mandi. Now, this opposition will not be accepted and law will be enforced strictly,” the minister said while touring the damaged Bhattakufer fruit mandi.

Hemis Negi, Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board, said the APMC would ensure apple is sold as per the instructions of the government. “If the arhtiyas go on strike, we will take action as per law. Also, we will try and set up an alternative system for selling the produce,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sanyukt Kisan Manch, said. “Going on strike all of a sudden is against the interests of the growers. A few irresponsible arhtiyas are trying to promote unlawful activities in the mandis.”

