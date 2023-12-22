Arjuna awardee player keen on winning more laurels for country

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, December 21

Ritu Negi, captain of the Indian women kabaddi team, will become the first woman kabaddi player from the state to get the prestigious Arjuna Award. As luck would have it, Ritu received the news of her selection for the award at her parental home in Shillai (Sirmaur district), where she fell in love with the sport in her childhood.

“It’s a dream of every sportsperson to get the Arjuna Award. When we received the news, we all were so happy that we started crying,” said Ritu. She had led the Indian women kabaddi team to a historic gold medal in the Asian Games two months back in China. “And the fact that I will be first woman kabaddi player from the state to receive the award makes the feat even more special for me,” Ritu said.

Having played the sport with distinction for over 15 years now, Ritu said she was expecting her selection for the prestigious award. “After winning the gold in Asian Games, I was hopeful of my selection for the award but was not sure. I thought this was my best chance as no one knows how things turn out in the future. So, I am extremely happy and proud to make the cut,” said Ritu, who works with the Railways and is posted in Secunderabad. She is married to Rohit Gulia, a kabaddi player from Haryana.

“The girls from the state are doing extremely well in the sport. Recently, they won gold in National Games, which is a big achievement,” she said.

Despite winnings several laurels at national and international level, the 31-year-old is gunning for more glory as a player. “I just want to keep playing for as long as I could and win more laurels for the country. That’s all I am thinking right now,” she said.

