Armed Forces Flag Day observed in Una

Una, December 7
Armed Forces Flag Day was observed in the district today. Lt Col SK Kalia (retd), Deputy Director of the District Sainik Welfare Board, pinned the armed forces flag on Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma’s coat.
Sharma said that the objective behind observing Armed Forces Flag Day was to remember soldiers, who had laid down their lives for the country and financially assist their families. He added, “Countrymen are proud of the martyrs and remember their valour and sacrifices on the occasion.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Close fight between BJP and Congress,;AAP fails to open account
BJP 30, Congress 28, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4