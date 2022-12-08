Armed Forces Flag Day observed in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, December 7

Armed Forces Flag Day was observed in the district today. Lt Col SK Kalia (retd), Deputy Director of the District Sainik Welfare Board, pinned the armed forces flag on Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma’s coat.

Sharma said that the objective behind observing Armed Forces Flag Day was to remember soldiers, who had laid down their lives for the country and financially assist their families. He added, “Countrymen are proud of the martyrs and remember their valour and sacrifices on the occasion.”