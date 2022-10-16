Armed forces to be deployed at 69 vulnerable poll stations

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 15

Central armed forces will be deployed at 69 vulnerable polling stations in the district for the Assembly elections. There are 11 critical polling stations in the district, said Deba Sweta Banik, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Returning Officer, here today. There are 531 polling stations in five Assembly constituencies of Bhoranj, Barsar, Hamirpur, Nadaun and Sujanpur in the district.

Sweta said that all arrangements had been made to ensure fair and peaceful elections. She added that polling would be held on November 12 while the votes would be counted on December 8. The counting of votes would be done on the premises of government schools in the Bhoranj, Barsar, Hamirpur, Nadaun and Sujanpur constituencies.

She said that people having licensed arms had been directed to deposit these along with ammunition at nearest police stations or with dealers.