Army chief reviews operational preparedness along LAC in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Chandigarh, June 10

Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande is on a three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to review the security situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in this sector.

This is the maiden visit of the Army Chief to this sector after taking over the reins of the Indian Army. The Army Chief is accompanied by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command and General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area.

During visits to the forward posts, the Army Chief is being briefed by local commanders about the prevailing situation along the borders, according to an official statement.

Taking a first-hand assessment of the operational preparedness in forward areas, the Army Chief is also scheduled to witness the high altitude operational capabilities of formations deployed in this sector, including mountaineering skills and long range patrolling.

General Pande is also reviewing the ongoing infrastructure and development works as well as the Army-Citizen connect in the forward areas.

While interacting with the local commanders, the Army Chief emphasised the need for vigil and alertness along the borders. He expressed his satisfaction on the rapid improvement of defensive posture and operational readiness of formations. He also appreciated the absorption of modern technology in undertaking persistent surveillance.

While meeting troops deployed on the forward posts, he appreciated their high morale and exhorted them to maintain the high standards of professional excellence. He also complimented the excellent synergy between the Army, para-military forces, civil administration and the local police towards operational effectiveness and sustainable development in the border areas.