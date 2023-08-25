Army copters carry essential items to remote Mandi areas

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 24

As per CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s instructions, the district administration today transported consignments of ration, other essential items and medicines to various remote areas in Mandi district with the help of Air Force helicopters.

The material was taken to the disaster-affected areas of Balichowki subdivision in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said, “The CM has given instructions to extend help to the people in the disaster-affected areas. Heavy rain, flashfloods and landslides on August 22 and 23 caused destruction in the remote areas of Balichowki subdivision. Due to extensive damage to the roads, arrangements were made to send ration and other essentials through helicopters.”

The first consignment A helicopter loaded with relief material took off from Mandi’s Kangnidhar for Kashaudidhar. Due to bad weather, however, the first consignment landed at Karthach. The material will be distributed in the adjoining villages. —Arindam Chaudhary, DC

The DC said, “Three helicopter sorties were scheduled for the Balichowki area today, in which material was to be sent to Kashaudidhar and Karthach. A helicopter loaded with relief material took off from Mandi’s Kangnidhar for Kashaudidhar. Due to bad weather, however, the first consignment landed at Karthach. The material will be distributed in the adjoining villages. Weather permitting, the helicopter will undertake another sortie tomorrow.”

“The first consignment contained, 55 kits containing 15 kg food items each, three big boxes of medicines, besides tarpaulins, blankets and other essential items. Each kit of food items contains flour, rice, pulses, oil, salt, turmeric and other kitchen spices,” the DC said.

“All possible help is being provided to the disaster-affected pple,” he added.

The DC said relief camps had been set up in 11 subdivisions of the district, where 2,039 persons were staying. Around 640 persons have been accommodated in relief camps in Sadar subdivision, 97 in Sundernagar, 140 in Gohar, 55 in Padhar, 368 in Sarkaghat, 311 in Balh, 65 in Dharampur, 10 in Balichowki, 20 in Kotli, 28 in Karsog and 95 in Jogindernagar.

#Mandi #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu