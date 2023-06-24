Army experts defuse grenade in Fatehpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 23

A team of ordnance experts today defused an Indian-made grenade found in roadside bushes at Haara village under Fatehpur police station jurisdiction last evening.

A passerby noticed the grenade and informed the panchayat and the police. A police team from the bomb disposal squad, Dharamsala, reached the spot. It unsuccessfully tried to defuse the grenade and later reported the matter to the Indian Army authorities. An Army team of ordnance experts took the grenade to the banks of the Pong Dam reservoir and defused it in the presence of Nurpur district police officials. SP, Nurpur, Ashok Rattan said the grenade belonged to the Indian Army.