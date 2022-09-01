Army trains NCC cadets

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 31

As many as 94 NCC cadets from across the state were trained by the Dah Division of the Army during a 15-day attachment camp. Cadets from NCC battalions at Solan, Mandi, Rampur, Dalhousie, Nahan, Hamirpur, Dharamsala, Una and Shimla participated in the camp.

The cadets were exposed to the military routine, equipment and discipline. The aim of the camp was to hone the military knowledge and skills of the cadets and help bolster camaraderie, discipline, national integration, integrity, resilience and resolve among them. Special focus was laid on weapon training, map reading, firing, drill, field craft, battle craft and other military subjects. The camp also witnessed lectures on disaster management, fire fighting, regimental way of living, leadership and personality development.

Overall the attachment camp was very beneficial in building the right character and imbibing self discipline among the cadets so that they can become able leaders and responsible citizens of the country, the Army said in a press release.

#dalhousie #Dharamsala #Hamirpur #indian army #Palampur #Shimla #solan