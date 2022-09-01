Army trains NCC cadets

Palampur, August 31
As many as 94 NCC cadets from across the state were trained by the Dah Division of the Army during a 15-day attachment camp. Cadets from NCC battalions at Solan, Mandi, Rampur, Dalhousie, Nahan, Hamirpur, Dharamsala, Una and Shimla participated in the camp.
The cadets were exposed to the military routine, equipment and discipline. The aim of the camp was to hone the military knowledge and skills of the cadets and help bolster camaraderie, discipline, national integration, integrity, resilience and resolve among them. Special focus was laid on weapon training, map reading, firing, drill, field craft, battle craft and other military subjects. The camp also witnessed lectures on disaster management, fire fighting, regimental way of living, leadership and personality development.
Overall the attachment camp was very beneficial in building the right character and imbibing self discipline among the cadets so that they can become able leaders and responsible citizens of the country, the Army said in a press release.
#dalhousie #Dharamsala #Hamirpur #indian army #Palampur #Shimla #solan
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...