Army veterans want league office shifted

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 12

Former servicemen of the region are demanding that the state government should shift Indian Ex-Servicemen League (IESL) head office from Dharamsala to Hamirpur.

Capt Jagdish Verma (retd), president of the Honorary Commissioned Officers’ Welfare Association (HCOWA), said at present, the IESL, an organisation of all former servicemen, recognised by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, is functioning from Sainik Rest House, Dharamsala, in Kangra district.

“Dharamsala is located in one corner of the state and is not easily approachable for ex-servicemen of district like Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Una and Mandi, where a majority of them reside,” Verma said.

“Hamirpur being the head office of HP Ex-Servicemen Corporation and Director, Sainik Welfare of Himachal Pradesh, the participation of veterans will be increased if the headquarters are shifted here,” he remarked.

“Moreover, IESL is an umbrella organisation of all former servicemen, as far as their welfare is concerned. Therefore, possibilities to acquire government land in Hamirpur should also be explored to establish a permanent office of the IESL as a welfare measure,” Verma added.