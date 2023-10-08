Arrested Attari man ‘supplied’ drugs to Solan varsity student

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 7

The arrest of an M Pharmacy student of a private university, near here, for drug peddling and his contraband supplier from Attari in Amritsar recently has set the alarm bells ringing.

SP, Solan, Gaurav Singh today said that during a probe into the network of drug peddlers in Solan, a special police team found on September 25 that Daksh Thakur, a student of the private university, was involved in heroin trafficking. He was supplying heroin to other students in the university for the past few months.

A raid on Daksh’s hostel room had led to the recovery of 12 grams of heroin and he was arrested. A local court had remanded him in five-day police custody. The 23-year-old student hails from Una district and had earlier studied B Pharmacy at another private university in Mandi. There, too, he was peddling heroin, according to the police probe. He was also found to be involved in drug trafficking in Una.

While tracing the backward linkages in the case, the police found that Daksh bought heroin from Mangal Singh (33), a resident of Attari in Amritsar, for the past several years. The surveillance on Mangal Singh revealed that he was trafficking heroin through drones from Pakistan for years. A special team of the Solan police arrested him on September 27 from near the Attari border. He was produced before a local court, which remanded him in 13-day police custody.

Meanwhile, a probe was underway to unearth the connivance of other drug peddlers operating in the state with Mangal Singh, as he had been in touch with several of them.

SP, Solan, Gaurav Singh said that the police had launched a special campaign to nab drug traders and 32 suppliers were arrested in the past three months. Four Nigerians, too, were nabbed and six big rackets were busted.

