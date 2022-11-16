Arrested for overstaying, French woman deported

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 15

French national Kalaj Ursula Therese Monica was deported to her country by the Kangra police today.

SP, Kangra, Khushal Sharma said Ursula was arrested by the police about a year ago under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act for overstaying in India beyond her visa limit.

She was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, who sentenced her to one-year imprisonment on November 5 this year. Since she had already served one year in jail when the verdict was pronounced, she was deported to France. She was sent back to France in an Air India flight, the SP said.