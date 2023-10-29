 Arresting slide: To tackle subsidence problem, Mandi administration awaits survey report : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Arresting slide: To tackle subsidence problem, Mandi administration awaits survey report

Arresting slide: To tackle subsidence problem, Mandi administration awaits survey report

Geological experts have sent soil samples to a lab at NIT-Hamirpur

Arresting slide: To tackle subsidence problem, Mandi administration awaits survey report

A house on the verge of collapse in Mandi following subsidence due to heavy rain. Photo: Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, October 28

The district administration is awaiting a geological survey report on land subsidence in Mandi during the monsoon this year to provide a long-term solution to the problem. Several houses were damaged due to subsidence at various places in the district.

To find out a long-term solution, the district administration had got a geological survey conducted last month. A team of the Geological Department collected samples of soil from different places in Mandi and sent these for examination to a laboratory at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur.

In August this year, subsidence was witnessed in Sanyard, Tarna and Mangvain villages and a few other parts of the district. As a result, several houses developed cracks, leading to panic among people. The district administration got these houses vacated and accommodated the affected families in temporary shelters.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has restricted construction in the affected places. It is awaiting the final report of geological survey and the suggestions of experts therein to provide a long-term solution to the problem of subsidence.

In the Sanyard ward, a private telecommunication company had dug up the space along a road to lay underground cable before the onset of the monsoon. After laying the cable, the dug up space was covered with soil, which observed rainwater. It was also considered a reason for the incidents of subsidence in the area. To check the problem, the Public Works Department (PWD), after the rainy season, metalled the road in the Sanyard area.

Affected people like Durga Das, Vicky, Vijay Kumar and Kishan Chand said, “We are waiting for the suggestions of the district administration whether the current place is safe for new construction or not, as our houses have developed cracks.”

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said, “The district administration has restricted construction in the affected places. Experts of the Geological Department had conducted a survey in Mandi and sent samples of soil collected from different places for examination to a lab in the NIT-Hamirpur. The sample report is awaited. The experts of the Geological Department will give their suggestions on the basis of the report to provide a long-term solution to the problem of subsidence.”

He said the district administration was also planning to rope in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, to provide a long-term solution to the subsidence problem in the affected places.

#Hamirpur #Mandi #Monsoon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

2
Punjab

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

3
World Cup 2023

Harbhajan Singh blames 'bad umpiring and rules' for Pakistan's 1-wicket defeat against South Africa; says 'can happen to India tomorrow'

4
India

Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders, India tells UN as it abstains on resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict

5
India

Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi; BJP hits back

6
India Explainer

BJP's strategic shift: How political compulsion brought Vasundhara Raje back to the ‘helm’ in Rajasthan

7
Trending

'Pick any car from our range…': Anand Mahindra's special gesture for armless archer Sheetal who won two Asian Games gold

8
Diaspora

Indian national sentenced to 16 years in jail for raping university student in Singapore

9
India

'Dubai didi...': Nishikant Dubey mocks Mahua Moitra over typo in letter to ethics panel

10
World

Gaza war has entered a new stage, says Israel defence minister; Hamas offers swap of hostages for all Palestinian in Israeli jails

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

UNGA meet: India abstains from vote on Gaza ceasefire

UNGA meet: India abstains from vote on Gaza ceasefire

Unprecedented move by New Delhi as demand to specifically co...

Israel widens assault; near complete blackout in Gaza

Israel widens assault; near complete blackout in Gaza

‘Didn’t slam’ terror attacks explicitly

‘Didn’t slam’ terror attacks explicitly

State-level differences should not impact INDIA alliance: Sharad Pawar

State-level differences should not impact INDIA alliance: Sharad Pawar

Panel refuses more extension, tells Mahua Moitra to appear on November 2

Panel refuses more extension, tells Mahua Moitra to appear on November 2

Dubey alleges TMC MP trying to influence witness


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

GNDU chosen for 5G Use-Case Lab

Ward watch: Potholed roads, overflowing sewers bane of residents

Ahead of Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas, nagar kirtan taken out

‘Steps to check stubble-burning economically not viable’

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

43 slots left, UT may stop fuel 2-wheeler registration today

Boost to fight against stray canine menace in city

Paid parking at Sec 26 mandi to be resumed

PGI changes name of Surgical Gastroenterology Dept

At 304, Delhi air worsens to ‘very poor’

At 304, Delhi air worsens to ‘very poor’

Field tests to combat air pollution achieve encouraging results

1984 riots case: Delhi Lieutenant Governor gives nod to file appeal

AFFWA hosts fest for women entrepreneurs

Bank officer ends life

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

'Harassment' of pupils : 2 weeks after receiving committee report, Punjabi University issues chargesheet to professor

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

MLA flags off road-cleaning machine

Punjab fencing team secures gold medal

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar’s AQI swings between moderate & satisfactory

Hockey Tourney: IAF beat Punjab & Sind Bank, bag 3 points

2 held for snatching cash from migrant

Student hangs self to death at PG room

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 87: Mohalla Karabara roads in a shambles

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 88: Traffic jams at New Shivpuri Chowk common sight

Two held with 8 stolen bikes in Ludhiana

Saras Mela receives massive footfall