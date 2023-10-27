Arresting the slide: No stopping constructions in Dharamsala's risk zone

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 26

With many parts of Himachal being ravaged by landslides and floods during the monsoon, the HP Government has asked geological experts from Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) to suggest measures to prevent damage to landslide-prone areas in Kangra district.

Though a new study has been commissioned by the government, no action has been taken on suggestions given in the previous study in this regard. The previous study was conducted by geologists Dr AK Mahajan and NS Virdi, who were then working with the Wadia institute of Himalayan Geology. The report was submitted to the Kangra administration in 2000. However, the suggestions given by the experts were never implemented on the ground. The study had put many areas in Dharamsala, including Tirah Lines, Barakoti, Kajlot, Jogiwara, Dhial, Gamru and Chohla, under the category of ‘active sliding zones’.

The experts had warned that construction should not be carried out in these zones as it could threaten lives and property. However, all these areas now have multi-storeyed buildings and are thickly populated.

According to the study, main factors for the areas being active sliding zones were geology, topography, high slope gradient and thick loose soil.

The study said Dharamsala town was located between two major tectonic thrusts. Due to the tectonic movement, rocks were highly deformed, folded and fractured. The fracturing of rocks and loose material coupled with high seepage made the zone susceptible to landslides, the study said.

When asked about the action taken on the previous study, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said the suggestions were forwarded to respective departments for implementation.

He said now CUHP experts had been asked to suggest land subsidence measures in Chowki, Bachhwain and Gharana in various blockof the district.

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Monsoon