Artistes' auditions for Shivratri fair from Feb 15

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 12

Artistes’ auditions will be held in Mandi district from February 15 to 21 for cultural evenings of weeklong Mandi Shivratri fair, which will kickstart on March 2. The auditions will start from 10.30 am on February 15 at the Tennis Hall at Paddal Ground.

ADC Jatin Lal said the auditions of the artistes of Mandi district would be held from February 15 to 18. Auditions of artistes from other districts of the state would be held on February 19, 20 and 21.

“The auditions of Mandi district would be conducted subdivision wise. On February 15, auditions will be held for Mandi Sadar and Kotli; on February 16, for Sundernagar, Balh and Balichowki; on February 17, for Karsog, Gohar and Saraj; and on February 18, for Sarkaghat, Dharampur, Jogindernagar and Padhar subdivisions,” he said.

“The audition for artistes of Kangra, Chamba, Una and Hamirpur districts will be held on February 19, Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Bilaspur on February 20 and Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan on February 21,” he said.

The ADC said eminent personalities from the field of music, art and culture would judge these auditions. In the auditions held last year, the artistes who were in the first three places in the auditions of Mandi and other districts would be exempted from audition this time.

“Apart from renowned artistes, participants and award winners of large-level competitions will also be exempted from the audition. Artistes who come to participate in the auditions will have to make their own arrangements for travel and accommodation,” the ADC added. —